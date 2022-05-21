This custom McLaren Artura celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne

McLaren has developed a fancy new paint color to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which—according to a well-known search engine—is something that is apparently happening this year. We really should stick to cars.

Anyway, Platinum Jubilee means 70 years on the throne, and Her Majesty actually opened the McLaren Technology Center 18 years ago, so of course there is need for a McQueen celebration.

PHOTO BY McLaren Automotive

You can see the special silver livery on a one-off Artura above. It was created by McLaren Special Operations and apparently took eight full days to bring to life with durability and application testing. Here it’s matched with some special Elizabeth II platinum badging, and McLaren says the color will be available to order ‘for years to come.’

Fancy it on your next supercar purchase?

PHOTO BY McLaren Automotive

