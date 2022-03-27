The 767hp GT Track Series is Merc-AMG’s most powerful customer sports car

Many happy returns, AMG, 55 years old this year and still going giving Mercs more muscle. And to mark the occasion, the Affalterbach firm has done exactly what you’d expect it to, revealing this Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series with a heap more power.

‘More power than what?’ you ask. Good question. The Track Series is based on the already quite rapid GT Black Series, upping output from the 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine from 720hp to 767hp, while torque climbs from 799Nm to 849Nm. That makes it the most powerful customer sports car the company has ever built. Yikes.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Power is transmitted through a six-speed racing gearbox with an adjustable differential, with a carbon-fiber torque tube giving a torsion-resistant connection to the engine.

The hood, the fenders, the side sills, the boot lid, and the rear bumper are all made from carbon fiber, with the strict lightweight diet (no internal padding or electric windows allowed—sorry, convenience fans) letting AMG’s engineers to hit a curb weight of 1,400kg.

Meanwhile, the 18-inch wheels are milled and forged, and the front splitter has been custom designed for the GT Track Series to boost downforce.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Virtually everything else is adjustable so drivers can fine-tune their cars. Bilstein dampers? Adjustable. Anti-roll bars? Adjustable? Rear wing? Mechanically adjustable. ABS, brake beam, steering wheel, and pedals? Don’t make us say it a fourth time.

“Everything on the GT Track Series is subordinated to the performance philosophy that has been the dominating theme in the conception of our cars since the founding of Mercedes-AMG 55 years ago,” says Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. “But we have even gone one step further, offering our customers not just an outstanding product with excellent performance and quality, but also a strictly limited special-edition model.”

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Ah yes, AMG will only make 55 units of the GT Track Series, one for every year of the company’s existence. It costs a mighty €369,000 (P21.2 million) before VAT is applied, and—as you may have guessed—it’s not road-legal.

If you insist on driving home from your local circuit in a 700hp+ AMG, there’s always the EQS...

More photos of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series:

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

