2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive enters PH with P3.99-M price tag

If you’re looking to show off, you can do much worse than driving around in a European luxury car. Something from Mercedes-Benz would fit the bill nicely, yes? You needn’t necessarily sacrifice practicality by opting for a sedan, either, as the brand’s larger offerings are just as lavish.

Take the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive. Recently introduced to the German brand’s Philippine lineup, it offers the same level of quality the brand is known for with an extra 570 liters of cargo space behind the rear seats.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

The newly introduced Benz ticks all the right boxes when it comes to safety and convenience, too, thanks to a package that includes a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a safety set that features seven airbags and advanced tech like Active Brake Assist and Active Parking Assist.

Outside, the vehicle flaunts the same standout SUV design and proportions the GLB is known for and maintain a Germanic on-road presence. The front and rear underguards simulate a more premium finish with a high-gloss chrome finish. Meanwhile, the bold face is highlighted by attractive headlights with daytime running lights. The aesthetic is capped off by stylish 19-inch alloy wheels with a 10-spoke design.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Underneath the hood of the GLB 200 Progressive is a 1.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 163hp and up to 250Nm of torque. Shifting is handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the vehicle’s top speed and 0-100kph time are listed as 207kph and 9.1 secs, respectively.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive can be had for P3,990,000. If you’re interested, you can check a unit out at any of the German carmaker’s local showrooms.

More photos of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 Progressive:

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

