Is there more to Mitsubishi’s Ralliart comeback than decals and bodykit?

Ralliart’s comeback was...disappointing, to say the least. For those of us who went aboard the hype train, we were expecting machines worthy of competing in the Dakar Rally and the World Rally Championship. Instead, Mitsubishi chose to give us stickers.

Call us naive, but we’re not losing hope just yet. The Japanese carmaker has just released teasers of the concept cars it will be revealing at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, and one of them’s a Ralliart Concept Car.

The photo shows a rear diffuser sporting the famed Ralliart badge. Mitsubishi says the concept will bring together “Mitsubishi Motors’ engineering and passion for Monozukuri (craftsmanship) challenges.” We’re managing our expectations, though, as the carmaker adds that the concept’s styling “expresses the company’s vision for the new Ralliart.” If the last reveal was anything to go by, that “new Ralliart” will focus on cosmetics, not performance.

The other car that Mitsubishi will be pulling debuting is the kei EV concept. It’s a next-generation electric kei car that will supposedly boast easy handling, powerful road performance, and advanced technologies and connectivity. Just like with the Ralliart concept, details about this one are scarce at the moment.

The 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon will be happening from January 14 to 16 next year. Are you looking forward to seeing Mitsubishi’s new concept cars break cover?

