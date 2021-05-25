This trophy truck has to be the toughest-looking Mitsubishi Strada around

The Mitsubishi Strada is a truck. But this? This is a truck.

We’ve come across our fair share of trophy trucks at Top Gear Philippines. But one based on the Mitsubishi Strada? Not so much. Here’s one in all its glory, though—and no, this is not a concept or a rendering. It’s an actual, functioning unit.

Like it? Well, you have Mitsubishi Motors Australia and the Japanese carmaker’s global Triton design team to thank for this beauty, as well as two-time Dakar Rally champion Toby Price, who was behind the concept version.

“I’m so happy to be able to finally take the covers off for everyone to see all the hard work that has gone into getting the truck exactly like the concept ute,” Price said in a statement following the vehicle’s unveiling.

“To finally see this thing come to life is unreal. Getting it here wasn’t easy with COVID-19 and shipping times, but now I can’t wait to get out on the red dirt in Alice and give it a run,” he added, thanking Mitsubishi for helping make the vision a reality.

Performance figures haven’t been released, but it does come equipped with a 6.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine mated to a six-speed sequential gearbox. We also reckon this thing will be jumping around quite a bit since its “state-of-the-art” Fox shocks are highlighted in the release. And rounding out the brutish design is a ton of sponsor decals, including massive Red Bull ones on its sides—consumerism at its finest.

The vehicle will be making its motorsport debut at the 2021 Finke Desert Race in central Australia in June. Excited to see it in action?

