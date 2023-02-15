Report: Next-gen Mitsubishi Montero Sport might debut by 2025

When the current-generation Mitsubishi Montero Sport rolled out in 2015 (2016 in the Philippines), we praised it for being miles ahead of its predecessor. Not only that, it was also one of the models that ushered in the new wave of pickup-based SUVs. Sure, the rear was (and still is) controversial, but no one can deny the fact that it remains to be a hugely capable SUV.

However, the current model is now one of the more seasoned veterans in its segment. The Montero Sport is eight years old, and the all-new Isuzu Mu-X and Ford Everest make the age of the Mitsubishi very apparent. But a report from Australia says Mitsubishi is fighting back, as the next-generation Montero Sport is coming soon.

According to motoring website Drive, the all-new SUV is slated for a 2025 debut in Australia. With that, there’s a good chance that the all-new Montero Sport might make its global premiere by mid to late 2024. There aren’t a lot of details surrounding the next-gen Montero Sport at the moment, but Mitsubishi executives are setting up a few expectations for us.

In a previous report, Mitsubishi chief of vehicle engineering development Hiroshi Masuoka said that the future Montero Sport will be more like a Pajero. His words were: “The sad news is that we don’t have Pajero for now, but we have Pajero Sport (the Montero Sport in most markets) in some markets. How do we grow the Pajero Sport globally? Pajero Sport has the potential to be stretched, to grow more. Performance, comfort, the bodywork, and the powertrain itself. We believe the Pajero Sport has that potential.”

With that, we can expect the redesigned SUV to make gains in comfort, tech, safety, and performance on- and off-road. It’s understood that the Montero Sport will still be closely related to the Strada, itself due for a full model change later this year.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance will share platforms and development for future pickups and SUVs. Of course, the collaboration among the three brands has started even before the announcement. The next-generation Strada will also share its platform with the future Nissan Navara and even a Renault pickup. This also opens up the possibility of the Montero Sport and Nissan Terra using the same chassis down the line.