PIMS 2022: Mitsubishi Montero Sport Ralliart priced at P2.122-M, Strada Ralliart at P1.429-M

Ralliart is back in the Philippines. Well, sort of.

As we reported earlier, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has brought in Ralliart variants of the Strada and Montero Sport midsize SUV. But again, these aren’t souped-up versions of the vehicle, but units carrying a slightly sportier exterior aesthetic.

Both vehicles get energetic Ralliart decals in red, grey, and black. Units also come equipped with new underguards that feature some popping pieces of bright red trim, as well as Ralliart mud flaps. The two variants also get a handful of blacked-out components—the side mirror housings and door handles for the pickup, and extra cladding on the fenders for the SUV.

No performance gains to report here. Both the Mitsubishi Strada Ralliart and Montero Sport Ralliart run on the familiar 2.4-liter DOHC turbodiesel with 178hp and 430Nm of torque found in regular units of the vehicles.

Now, let’s talk pricing. The Mitsubishi Strada Ralliart will set you back P1,429,000, while the Montero Sport Ralliart costs a cool P2,122,000.

If you’re truly desperate for a taste of the brand’s true Ralliart heritage, MMPC is also showcasing a real Strada rally pickup at its 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) display inside the World Trade Center.

So, what do you think? Is this a good start for Ralliart’s local return, or should Mitsubishi have fielded something with more substance underneath the hood? Let us know in the comments.

