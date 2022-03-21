Team Ralliart will be racing this beefed-up Mitsubishi Strada in Southeast Asia this year

Last year, Mitsubishi got its fans all riled up with the announcement that it was reviving the legendary Ralliart name. While the move has yet to bring anything substantial in terms of consumer-grade offerings, it’s a different story when it comes to the world of motorsport.

This beefed-up Mitsubishi Strada is what Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will be fielding for the 2022 Asia Cross Country Rally (ACXR). Frankly, it’s a certified beast.

While no exact specifications of performance details were revealed by the brand, expect that this Strada sports considerably more than just a visual upgrade. Suspension improvements for a rally setting are a given, at the very least.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

Team director and two-time Dakar Rally champion Hiroshi Masuoka goes as far as to say that this truck and feedback gained from its participation in the AXCR will play a role in helping carve a niche for Mitsubishi mass-market offerings in Southeast Asia.

“For many years, Mitsubishi Motors competed in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally, winning championships in both of them and improving the driving performance of Mitsubishi cars that can be enjoyed with peace of mind in any weather or road conditions,” Masuoka said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

“Mitsubishi Motors' participation in the AXCR in the form of technical support will strengthen our product uniqueness, especially for ASEAN strategic models including 1-ton pickup truck and SUVs.”

Interesting. By the sound of it, perhaps actual performance Ralliart versions may be heading to Mitsubishi dealerships in the future. Or, you know, we could be getting our hopes up for nothing. We definitely hope this is a case of the former.

More photos of the Mitsubishi Strada Team Ralliart:

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

