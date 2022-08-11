New Mitsubishi Xpander Cross teased, reveal imminent

Looking for a burlier alternative to the 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander? Well, good news: You’re not going to have to wait long for one.

Mitsubishi Indonesia has just released a short teaser video for the new Xpander Cross on social media. It isn’t much—just a few short glimpses at the vehicle’s cabin and some close-up shots of the exterior—but it should be enough to get buyers waiting for this release excited.

Judging by the #MitsubishiAtGIIAS2022 hashtag the brand used for the footage, it appears the reveal of the model will take place during the 2022 Indonesia International Auto Show. The car show is already ongoing, so a reveal may be imminent.

We’ll have more for you guys once Mitsubishi pulls the cover off this thing. Is this refresh something you’ve been waiting for?

Mitsubishi Xpander Cross 2023 teaser

