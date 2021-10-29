The new Mercedes-AMG SL is a reboot of a legendary nameplate

No one’s actually saying it, but Mercedes-Benz kind of knows it’s been casually reversing the SL down a cul-de-sac this past 20 years. Even for this storied marque, the SL nameplate—it stands for sporty and light—is one that has genuine emotional heft.

The original arrived in 1952, a competition car whose gullwing doors and spectacular engineering presaged a thrilling road car. The one that followed, the ‘Pagoda,’ was the automotive equivalent of the ‘little black dress,’ as effortlessly elegant and timeless as any car in history. The ’70s iteration was a pop culture smash hit favored by Bobby Ewing on Dallas and Richard Gere’s American Gigolo, the late ’80s car a brilliantly blocky slab of modernism.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Since then, well, maybe not so much. Blame that folding hard-top roof and a studied deviation from the ‘lightness’ part of the equation.

So the SL you see here is more than just a seventh-generation version of a well-established greatest hit. This is a big reset. A reboot in which the trunk is once again free to be a proper trunk. Done under the auspices of AMG, it features an all-new clean-sheet-of-paper chassis that borrows nothing from any existing Mercedes.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

As ever, you can judge the design for yourself, but it features short-ish overhangs, slim ‘digital’ headlights, a long hood, sharply raked windscreen, and some smoothly reductive surfacing (as is the modern way). It looks tighter and way punchier than the car it replaces with shades of Porsche 911 from some angles. It’s the work of Mercedes’ California design studio, by the way.

It also has a proper soft-top, which re-connects it with its forebears. Inside, the new SL imports the latest MBUX user interface but with some SL-specific twists. There’s active aerodynamics, all-wheel drive for the first time in an SL, and an active rear axle for greater sure-footedness and agility.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

“We wanted the new SL to return to its origins. It’s a sports car so AMG took over the task of developing the architecture,” Philipp Schiemer, Mercedes-AMG’s chairman of the board, tells TopGear.com. “But it had to be comfortable as well. We had to create the right combination. AMG’s guys are driving dynamics freaks, but the SL has to be completely useable as a daily driver. There’s also a lot of innovation in this car.”

There sure is. Let’s talk engines; the new SL arrives armed with two versions of Mercedes’ terrific 4.0-liter ‘hot V’ V8 twin-turbo. The SL55 makes 469hp, delivers 700Nm, gets to 100kph in 3.9 seconds and can do 295kph. The SL63 has 577hp, 800Nm, takes just 3.6 seconds to dispatch 100kph and tops out at 314kph. A plug-in hybrid and fully electric version are incoming, although there will be no EQ SL. It’s been a while since an SL was just as suited to the circuit as it is the golf club.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Various modifications have been made to the engine for duty here: there’s a new oil pan, repositioned intercoolers, active crankcase ventilation, and reworked intake and exhaust. The 63’s turbos run higher boost pressure and achieve even greater airflow, and the software has been tweaked.

It also benefits from liquid-filled active engine mounts, which manage the tricky compromise between rigidity and isolating unwanted vibrations. The SL’s cooling system is pretty elaborate with three tiers to manage the engine, turbos, intercoolers, transmission and engine oil. AMG’s nine-speed MCT gearbox now has a wet clutch rather than a torque converter, which reduces weight and has lower inertia to deliver faster shift times.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

The transmission’s Dynamic Select now has no fewer than six different modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Race (the latter is an option on the SL55 but standard on the 63). Mercedes has also added its version of side-slip control in the form of AMG Dynamics, which has ‘Basic,’ ‘Advanced,’ ‘Pro,’ and ‘Master’ settings to deliver what Mercedes calls ‘agilising interventions.’ An electronically controlled limited slip rear differential is standard on the SL63, and available on the 55 as part of the AMG Dynamic Plus Package. Given what you can get away with in the AMG E63, we’d say that the SL is more attuned to the inner hooligan than ever before—and it now has the chassis to go with it.

Continue reading below ↓

That, by the way, mixes aluminum, steel, magnesium and carbon-fiber composites, to promote greater rigidity while keeping things relatively light. The windscreen uses high strength, hot-formed tubular steel for maximum roll-over protection; cast aluminum components are used at critical structural pathways, to allow large forces to be transferred or discharged. They haven’t just nailed this thing together, you know. In fact, Mercedes says that the SL’s transverse rigidity is 50% higher than on the AMG GT, which is very, very far from floppy. Overall, the bodyshell weighs 270kg.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

There’s more cleverness and technical innovation in the SL’s suspension. The 55 uses a revised version of AMG’s ‘ride control’ steel suspension with adaptive damping and new lightweight coil springs; the 63 gains active anti-roll stabilization with hydraulically connected dampers. The SL also premiers a new five-link front axle to improve kinematics, with a similar set-up at the rear; the key components are made of forged aluminum. It all points to a car that has the AMG GT’s precision and agility overlaid with a renewed sense of comfort and the aggression dialed back.

Both 55 and 63 use steel composite brake discs with a diameter of 390mm and six-piston calipers at the front, 360mm discs with single-piston floating calipers at the rear. The 55’s calipers are red, the 63’s yellow. Ceramic composite brakes are an option. There’s also the same bewildering suite of driver assistance programs as you’ll find on other high-end Mercs, not all of which are especially user-friendly.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes has also parlayed various learnings from Formula One into the new SL, using various aero techniques to improve stability, reduce drag, and optimize cooling. The front apron contains a wing and splitter to reduce lift and target airflow, there are aero-optimized brake ducts, while a two-piece active aero Air Panel uses electronically actuated louvers to hustle air either into cutting drag or into maximum cooling mode.

Continue reading below ↓

At the rear, there’s an active spoiler that can adopt five different positions. An optional aerodynamics package is available for even greater efficiency—though it’s likely just as much about aesthetics—and there’s a choice of aero-optimized 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels. Needless to say, Mercedes has created a variety of exterior design options: these span Chrome, Night, Night II, and Carbon Packages.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, it’s AMG GT meets new S-Class. Aviation influences abound, with a wing-like structural concept bolstered by four galvanized turbine nozzle air vents. The 12.3-inch display ahead of the driver has an intriguing cut-out section at the top of it, the display itself featuring some SL-bespoke graphics and read-outs. AMG’s Track Pace data logger is standard on the 63: you can add your own tracks to sit alongside the Nürburgring and Spa that are already stored in the system.

The cabin is dominated by the 11.9-inch portrait format central touchscreen, which can be electrically adjusted from 12 degrees to 32 degrees to avoid reflections when the roof is lowered. The door panels are cleverly layered, the seats sculpted to appear lighter than they actually are with a headrest that’s integrated into the backrest. Airscarf is standard on the eight-cylinder SLs. Note also that the new SL returns the car to a 2+2 seating configuration for the first time since 1989’s R129 model. The back is for kids only.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

“This is the first SL I’ve designed despite being at Mercedes for so long,” design vice president Gorden Wagener tells TopGear.com. “The 300 SL gullwing is the blueprint, the car I had in mind when we worked on the new car. That was a UFO when it first hit the market, you know? We started with a blank sheet of paper so we were able define everything. The SL was always a mirror of the decade it existed in, and this one is the SL of the digital age, an age of transformation. It was important to pick up on the heritage but also make it very technical and forward-looking.”

Continue reading below ↓

We approve of the new direction.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.