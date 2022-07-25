A successor to the Mitsubishi Mirage might finally be in development

The Mitsubishi Mirage has been a staple on Philippine roads for about as long as we can remember. That said, the model has remained relatively unchanged for quite some time already.

Last year, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines brought in a refresh of the Mirage G4 sedan. While the vehicle did see a relatively big change to its face, the overall design and, perhaps more importantly, its 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine (and its modest 77hp and 100Nm output), remained all too familiar.

Well, if rumors circulating online turn out to be true, we may see a more significant overhaul of the model in the near future.

Images shared online by autonetmagz.com of a Mitsubishi presentation for the Indonesia International Motor Show feature a mystery car in the bottom right corner of a slide. It’s obviously a sedan, and depending on its dimensions, it might be what you’re all hoping it is.

Of course, this could just be a major stretch. After all, no details about the mystery sedan have been revealed—not on any of the brand’s official social media channels or its Indonesian press site.

So, what’s your take on this presentation? Is that a next-generation Mitsubishi Mirage G4, or just an insignificant asset in a motor show presentation? Chime in.

Is this the next-gen Mitsubishi Mirage?

