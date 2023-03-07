Report: Expect the all-new Toyota Alphard to debut this year

The Alphard has been a surprise sales hit for Toyota ever since it was introduced here over a decade ago. If anything, the Alphard has practically become the de facto luxury van in the country. It still sells well to this day, which is no small feat given that most people could get a larger luxury SUV for about the same price.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The current-generation Alphard has been around since 2015 and received a facelift in 2018. That makes this van eight years old and ripe for a full model change. Toyota appears to be well aware of that, and there are now reports coming out of Japan saying we can expect the all-new model to premiere this year.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Driver follows navigation app, ends up on train tracks

Here’s your first look at the ASEAN-spec Honda CR-V

According to Autonetmagz, the next-generation Alphard might be revealed around the third quarter of 2023. Alleged dealer conference photos corroborate the publication’s claim about its possible debut date. During the same conference, glimpses of the all-new van were also shown, namely its taillights, windows, and interior. You can see more of those by clicking on these blue words.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Elaine Lara

But what can we expect from the fourth-generation Alphard? There’s a good chance Toyota will drop the long-running 3.5-liter V6 in the van and is likely to replace it with a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder turbo. Also, it is likely to shift to the Toyota New Global Architecture GA-K platform. It’s the same chassis that underpins the Toyota Camry, Toyota RAV4, and Lexus RX, just to name a few. Of course, hybrids will be included in the powertrain options.

See Also