The top-spec Nissan Almera is now slightly more affordable

While the likes of the Navara and Terra are clearly Nissan’s current bread and butter in the Philippine market, its other offerings like the Almera have proven to be pretty desirable, too. If you’ve had an eye on the subcompact sedan for a while now, you might be happy to know the top-spec version is now slightly more affordable.

We say ‘might’ because while the top-off-the-line offering does get a more attainable price tag, it isn’t the VL Turbo N-Sport that might have caught your attention at the car’s launch. This is because the carmaker has ditched this variant and replaced it with the new VE Turbo N-Sport.

Priced at a more modest P1,049,000, the Nissan Almera VE Turbo N-Sport gets all of the neat aesthetic bits its predecessor had—which is good. The downside is that, to achieve the lower cost, some concessions had to be made. For starters, the vehicle now comes with just two front airbags instead of six. It also shares the same black fabric seat treatment as the rest of the local Almera lineup.

The new top-spec VE Turbo N-Sport, though, still comes with the same 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. This means it’s still capable of 99hp and 152Nm of torque and comes paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

You can check out the updated 2023 Nissan Almera price list below:

Nissan Almera

Nissan Almera 1.0 EL Turbo MT - P779,000 Nissan Almera 1.0 VE Turbo MT - P949,000 Nissan Almera VE Turbo CVT - P999,000 Nissan Almera VE Turbo CVT N-Sport - P1,049,000

So, are you happy with what Nissan Philippines has done to the local Almera lineup? Chime in.

