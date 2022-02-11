Aftermarket junkies will love these Nissan Frontier concepts

Nissan Design America (NDA) has come up with three Frontier concepts for this year’s Chicago Auto Show. For truck fans who love dressing up their steeds, you’re gonna want to take a look at this.

“Truck culture is now very broad—hard core off-roaders, overlanders, surfers and kayakers, environmentalists, fishing and hunting outdoor enthusiasts and more,” said NDA project lead designer Hiren Patel. “The common ground is that they all use their trucks as canvases for personalization. We’re offering three styles to show how they could modify their own new Frontier.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

First of the three concepts is the Project 72X, a design based on the 2022 Frontier Crew Cab S 4x4. It’s a modern take on the Datsun 720, the first vehicle assembled by Nissan in the US. The Project 72X features a gray exterior with retro-inspired graphics and white steel wheels shod in Pro-4X tires. It also gets a 2.5-inch lift kit with an adjustable front upper suspension arm and a sport bar on the bed.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Next up is the Project Hardbody, inspired by the Nissan D21 Hardbody which was the first truck design completed at NDA. This is built on the 2022 Frontier Crew Cab SV 4x4, featuring a red finish with black accents including the grille, over fenders, side mirrors, and rear bumper. It gets classic Hardbody block-style wheels with 33-inch tires. A sport bar with 10-inch rectangular LED lights, along with a spare-tire carrier, are found on the truck’s bed. The tailgate boasts ’80s-style shadow outlining.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Last among the three is the Project Adventure. This one’s based on the 2022 Frontier Crew Cab Pro-4X. It sports the rugged Pro-4X styling bolstered with a five-inch lift kit, 34-inch mud-terrain tires, and a carbon-fiber snorkel. It carries with it a Yakima bed rack system and a Yakima LoadWarrior roof basket. It comes with a sky tent and a Bluetooth bed audio system. It wears special decals that stretch from the doors all the way to the roof.

We know Nissan doesn’t sell the Frontier here in the Philippines, but if you had to pick, which concept would you go for? Scroll down further to see more photos.

Nissan Frontier Project 72X

PHOTO BY Nissan

Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody

Nissan Frontier Project Adventure

