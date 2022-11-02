Anyone else wish Nismo would give the Navara the same treatment as the Frontier?

Come on, Nissan. Are you holding out on us over here in the Philippines? Don’t get us wrong—the Navara Pro-4X is neat and all. But it just doesn’t hold a candle to the kind of attention Nismo is giving the Frontier in the US market.

The Japanese car brand has just revealed a handful of new Nismo parts for the US-spec truck at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in Las Vegas, and boy are we jealous. Everything you see here is factory-developed and available for installation with any brand-new Frontier unit.

So, what exactly are we looking at? Well, the brand is calling this Nismo-wrapped Frontier the V8 concept, and it’s technically a showcase of the latest Nismo has to offer in terms of off-road goodies. These include Nismo Off Road Axis 18-inch wheels, Nismo Off Road rock rails, a roof rack, a winch, and LED lighting. There’s also an in-bed, spare wheel, though Nissan says this product is still only a prototype.

Forsberg Racing, responsible for this build, also played around a bit with the Frontier’s powertrain here. For starters, the unit packs a 5.6-liter V8 (hence the concept’s name) sourced from a much larger Titan full-sized pickup. It’s also been fitted with a Nismo cold air intake and exhaust system.

Wrapping the package off is an altered suspension system featuring lower control arms, the rear axle of a Nissan Titan, Nismo and Bilstein coilover shocks, and a custom rear leaf spring. This concept also boasts a custom widebody kit featuring carbon fiber fenders and a prototype Nismo off-road bumper that gives the vehicle an improved approach angle.

So, it seems Christmas came early for Frontier owners then. The Navara is waiting, Nissan—and so are we.

More images of the Nissan Frontier V8 concept

