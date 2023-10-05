An electric city car with scissor doors? Say hello to the Nissan Hyper Urban concept

At the upcoming Tokyo Motor Sh—sorry, make that Japan Mobility Show, Nissan is releasing a raft of new electric concepts set to determine its future.

Big, important stuff, then. But not as important, we believe, as the fact this Nissan Hyper Urban concept is a city car with scissor doors. Accelerating the transition to zero emissions is a noble ambition. Doing it with supercar-style doors on a city runabout, even more so.

Let’s park the practicality of such a dramatic ingress and egress arrangement for a moment. Nissan itself describes the car’s aero-enhanced silhouette as ‘sleek’ and ‘modern.’ The angular, sharply creased runaround’s lime-yellow body color is apparently chromatic and thus changes depending on the light, framed by fat wheels and tires. This, says Nissan, “evokes rugged dynamics with urban aesthetics.”

There are similar concept-car flourishes inside, with collapsible seats and an instrument panel custom-matched to the customer’s mood. Heck, Nissan claims you can park it inside your “loft apartment or bungalow so that it becomes an interior space to unwind.” Again, let’s park the practicality of driving a small car into a loft apartment.

Drivetrain? It...probably has one. Nissan hasn’t yet explained what propels the Hyper Urban over the basic tenet of ‘electricity.’ We are told the concept features V2H functionality (sending power back into your home), V2G (power back to the grid), and a charging system with AI (power back to Skynet?).

Nissan also points to the concept’s longevity—it’s been designed for a long-haul ownership experience, so hardware and software updates keep it fresh, and even the interior can be updated with a new instrument panel.

Mostly, though, scissor doors on a city car...

More photos of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept:

