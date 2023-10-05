Car News

An electric city car with scissor doors? Say hello to the Nissan Hyper Urban concept

It also has collapsible seats for good measure
by Vijay Pattni | 5 hours ago
Front quarter view of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept car
PHOTO: Nissan
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Nissan

At the upcoming Tokyo Motor Sh—sorry, make that Japan Mobility Show, Nissan is releasing a raft of new electric concepts set to determine its future.

Big, important stuff, then. But not as important, we believe, as the fact this Nissan Hyper Urban concept is a city car with scissor doors. Accelerating the transition to zero emissions is a noble ambition. Doing it with supercar-style doors on a city runabout, even more so.

Scissor doors of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept car

Let’s park the practicality of such a dramatic ingress and egress arrangement for a moment. Nissan itself describes the car’s aero-enhanced silhouette as ‘sleek’ and ‘modern.’ The angular, sharply creased runaround’s lime-yellow body color is apparently chromatic and thus changes depending on the light, framed by fat wheels and tires. This, says Nissan, “evokes rugged dynamics with urban aesthetics.”

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Can a ‘lottery system’ keep scalpers away from the Nissan Z?
‘Bawal ba talaga?’ asks driver caught two days in a row in EDSA Busway

There are similar concept-car flourishes inside, with collapsible seats and an instrument panel custom-matched to the customer’s mood. Heck, Nissan claims you can park it inside your “loft apartment or bungalow so that it becomes an interior space to unwind.” Again, let’s park the practicality of driving a small car into a loft apartment.

Interior of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept car

Drivetrain? It...probably has one. Nissan hasn’t yet explained what propels the Hyper Urban over the basic tenet of ‘electricity.’ We are told the concept features V2H functionality (sending power back into your home), V2G (power back to the grid), and a charging system with AI (power back to Skynet?).

Nissan also points to the concept’s longevity—it’s been designed for a long-haul ownership experience, so hardware and software updates keep it fresh, and even the interior can be updated with a new instrument panel.

Mostly, though, scissor doors on a city car...

More photos of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept:

Rear quarter view of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept car

Side view of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept car

Front quarter view of the Nissan Hyper Urban concept car

See Also

Read Next
Even the JDM Toyota Hilux gets a few updates this year
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Nissan

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱