Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Nissan Kicks

Have you heard? There’s another new crossover in town. As promised, Nissan Philippines (NPI) has finally launched the new Kicks.

The Kicks lands in our market as the first Nissan e-Power model, equipped with the brand’s new electrified powertrain that we were first able to try out just a couple of months back.

But what exactly is the new crossover all about and what does it bring to the table? Let’s find out. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nissan Kicks.

Variants and prices

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

There are three Kicks variants available at launch, all of which pack the same e-Power setup. The range starts at a reasonable price of P1.209 million. Check out the full price list below.

Nissan Kicks 2023 prices:

Nissan Kicks VL e-Power AT – P1,509,000

Nissan Kicks VE e-Power AT – P1,309,000

Nissan Kicks EL e-Power AT – P1,209,000

Exterior

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The Kicks exudes the signature styling that we see on newer Nissan models these days. It’s got a V-motion grille up front, flanked by a pair of swanky swept-back headlights. There’s a fine mix of gloss-black plastics and chrome trim here, and frankly, it looks pretty good.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The crossover gets some hints of ruggedness thanks to wraparound plastic claddings. There’s a beefy-looking bumper out back as well. The classy part of the design, meanwhile, is emphasized by the large taillight out back. The vehicle also sits on some nice two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 205/55 R17 tires.

In terms of size, the Kicks measures 4,300mm long, 1,960mm wide, and 1,615mm tall with a 2,620mm wheelbase. Ground clearance is listed at 180mm.

Interior

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The inside is pretty standard five-seater crossover stuff. There’s decent room in both first and second rows, and 470 liters of cargo space at the rear. Fold the second-row seats flat and you’ll extend that boot space up to 835 liters.

Nissan’s Zero Gravity seats are also present inside this dark-colored cabin. The seats can be had with either leather or fabric, depending on the variant. More leather bits are found on the dash, the tiller, and the side panels. The center console looks clean, too, especially without a protruding gearshift lever in sight.

Engine and specs

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

As mentioned, only the e-Power setup is available in the Kicks range. This comprises a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine that charges an electric motor, which then drives the front wheels. The system puts out 134hp and 280Nm of torque. So yes, it still does consume gasoline, and also has a typical 41-liter fuel tank.

MacPherson struts and a torsion beam make up the front and rear of the suspension setup, respectively. Stopping power is handled by ventilated discs up front and solid discs out back. Interestingly enough, Nissan has taken out the spare tire to enable more interior space. In its place, there’s a tire repair kit in case the vehicle gets a flat.

Extra features

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The Kicks e-Power comes standard with an e-Pedal, which is arguably the most notable feature here. This can be used with the Eco and Sport drive modes. Save for the base variant, the crossover also gets an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

All except the base EL trim also get forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, driver-attention alert, and hill-start assist courtesy of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility package. At the very least, though, the smart keyless entry system comes standard, as well as the 360-degree-view parking camera. In the top-spec variant, this camera comes with moving object detection.

Other amenities include cruise control, automatic climate controls, an electronic parking brake, and multiple USB charging ports.

Want to learn more? Read about our first drive of the Nissan Kicks in our Launch Pad feature, and watch our Launch Pad video.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

