The Nissan Kicks Columbia Edition is a small crossover for the great outdoors

When people talk about taking on the great outdoors on four wheels, they usually have something pretty sizable in mind—perhaps a beefed-up pickup or midsize SUV.

Smaller models, though? Not very many come to mind. There’s the Suzuki Jimmy, of course (if you want to check out how capable it is, give this story a read). And now…the Nissan Kicks?

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Yes, Nissan has turned its small crossover into a ride fit for camping trips and off-road excursions. Well, lighter excursions, because the Japanese carmaker has done nada to actually improve the vehicle’s off-road ability, and it still runs on the company’s standard e-Power setup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This is the Nissan Kicks Columbia Edition, built in cooperation with the outdoor apparel company of the same name. It starts at ¥2,759,900 (P1.2 million), but you can install the Colombia package separately for just ¥210,000 (P930,000).

See Also

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

So, what’s new here? You get more protection on the vehicle’s underside, as well as new side sills. You’ll also notice some blue accents and decals inspired by Columbia’s corporate color. It’s available in a Titanium Khaki or Dark Blue finish.

The interior, meanwhile, gets wrapped in Condura fabric. This material should be familiar to those of you familiar with Colombia products, as it’s used extensively in the company’s rugged and water-resistant offerings. The seatbacks also feature more storage pockets, and the floor is covered in deodorizing a carpet.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Again, no extra drivability here. Think it’s worth the price, or would you rather just go on and buy yourself a legitimate off-roader like the Suzuki Jimmy? Thoughts in the comments.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.