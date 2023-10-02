The P1.429-M Nissan Kicks e-Power Sport is limited to just 150 units

Just in case you’ve been wanting a Nissan Kicks done up in black paint with silver exterior trim, here’s just the thing for you: The Nissan Kicks e-Power Sport is now available on the local market with an asking price of P1,429,000.

Limited to just 15o units, it’s essentially a VE-spec Kicks equipped with a P90,000 dealer-option Sport accessory package. This is currently the only way you can get a Kicks in black—the Galaxy Black paint job pictured here is exclusive to this variant. The Kicks Sport also gets silver-painted front, side, and rear skirts as well as a silver roof spoiler.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Beyond these features, the Kicks Sport is identical to the midlevel VE. Among the standard equipment are 17-inch alloy wheels with 205/55 tires, full LED head- and taillights with LED DRLs, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and both USB-A and USB-C connectivity, and Nissan’s Zero Gravity front seats. Intelligent Mobility features include forward-collision warning, emergency braking, driver attention alert, hill-start assist, and e-Pedal Step, the brand’s proprietary term for one-pedal driving function.

For those unfamiliar with the Nissan e-Power hybrid powertrain, the front wheels are driven by an electric motor with a maximum output of 134hp and 280Nm. There’s a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine under the hood, but its sole purpose is to charge the 213kWh lithium-ion battery from which the motor draws electricity to propel the vehicle.

“Today, we are thrilled to introduce the Nissan Kicks e-Power Sport to the Philippines, a testament to our commitment to delivering innovation and excitement to our valued customers,” said Juan Manuel Hoyos, president of Nissan Philippines. “This limited-edition model represents the fusion of exclusivity, sportiness, and advanced technology that defines Nissan’s vision for the future of mobility in the country.”

