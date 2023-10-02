Report: Toyota Tamaraw revival to start production later this year?

There are several models to look forward to over at Toyota. But perhaps one of the most significant upcoming vehicles is the Tamaraw revival. It’s safe to say that the revival is in full swing given that the company has made it official, along with the reveal of the concept model.

With that, it’s only a matter of time before the production model sees the light of day. However, there is no word as to when it will be revealed, at least in the Philippine market. But over in Indonesia, there might be a more definite answer.

PHOTO BY Toyota

According to motoring site Otodriver, it claims that the production version of the Rangga (what the Tamaraw concept is called in Indonesia) is coming soon. How soon, you ask? It could be as early as the end of 2023.

There will be two initial body styles on offer, says the publication. The first one will be a pickup, likely aimed at general purpose clients and businesses. Its second body style is a cab and chassis configuration, much like what you see from ‘bare’ Mitsubishi L300s. That should give the customer (or business) a more specialized rear body that’s fit for purpose.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Anton Jimmi Suwandy, marketing director of Toyota Indonesia, told Otodriver.com about the possibilities of the Rangga (aka Tamaraw) concept, as well as is possible premiere date.

Translated from Bahasa, he said "Our target plan is at the end of this year or early next year at the latest. We are not selling this model only as a pickup, but there will also be cab-chassis models. The hope is that these models depend on the needs of the community, some are campervans, some are angkot". By the way, an ‘angkot’ is Indonesia’s take on UV Express vans.

ILLUSTRATION: Andrew Guerrero

Mind you, that’s for the Indonesian model. The timeline for the Philippine model is still up in the air. But the fact that Toyota officials from Indonesia are already mentioning launch timeframes and targets for the Rangga, it’s possible that that Tamaraw might not be too far behind.