The Nissan Max-Out EV concept is a futuristic EV convertible

Nissan’s family of concept cars first unveiled in November 2021 showcased a triplet of cringe-worthy names attached to a trio of very uniquely styled cars. One of those has now transitioned into real life: behold, an actual, physical ‘Max-Out’ concept.

Yeah, we know. But outside of the name, it’s a fascinating look into Nissan’s attempts to bolster its future electric cars with some dynamism and a ‘striking’ aesthetic. Job done on the latter, we’d proffer.

PHOTO BY Nissan

It’s a convertible electric car concept, obviously, which in 2021 was envisioned to have a next-generation “skateboard-like” chassis structure incorporating a dual electric motor setup—one on the front axle, one on the rear—and next-generation solid-state batteries. So, yeah, still a way to go.

It also foresaw an advanced version of Nissan’s ‘e-4ORCE’ (all-wheel-drive) and ‘ProPILOT’ (self-driving) technology. Both exist in today’s Nissan line-up of course, the Max-Out accelerating their development.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Nissan promised the Max-Out would be ‘ultra-lightweight,’ and that the two-seater would offer a “liberating sense of openness” and “enhanced dynamic driving experience.” That striking bodyshell also promised quite a bit too—that is some silhouette, invoking the spirit of a ’70s concept car, at least to our eyes.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Ditto the interior, which has gone full Tron, complete with a pair of uniquely styled seats and a huge central display screen. Heck, even the ‘steering wheel’—and we use that phrase lightly—looks like a videogame controller.

We say ‘lightly’ because this concept’s just a static example, on display at the upcoming ‘Nissan Futures’ showcase in Japan. All it needs to do now is make that final transition from static display to actual production car.

PHOTO BY Nissan

