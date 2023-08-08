The Nissan Skyline gets Nismo-fied with more power and Z bits

The performance side of Nissan’s lineup has been pretty exciting lately. Earlier this year, (another) facelift of the R35 GT-R was revealed. It was followed up by the production version of the new Z-car, and most recently, the Nismo Z. Now, there’s another new Nismo model joining the range.

Coincidentally, the new Nismo model uses the same basic underpinnings as the Z. That car is the updated Skyline, and you can think of it as a practical Z-car. That said, it’s worth pointing out that the new Nissan Skyline Nismo (or even the standard Skyline) bears no relation to the GT-R. The Skyline and GT-R have been separate model lines since 2002.

Obviously, the Skyline Nismo is no Godzilla, but it’s more of an executive sedan with Nismo Z bits fitted in. Like its low-slung, two-door counterpart, the Skyline Nismo gets a 20hp boost, and more importantly, a 75Nm increase in torque. With that, this unassuming (sort of) sedan now packs 414hp and 550Nm of torque. Nissan also claims the seven-speed automatic has been upgraded with unique ratios and programming, and the setting is exclusive to the Skyline Nismo.

To keep its power on the ground, it borrows tech from the GT-R with its ATTESA all-wheel drive system. Another thing it has from the flagship sports car is the adhesive used for its windshield. It doesn’t sound like much, but Nissan says it helps in body rigidity.

Nismo also fine-tuned the suspension to help the Skyline go around bends even better. The upgraded springs, dampers, and stabilizers are complemented by wider tires. Those tires then wrap around a set of lightweight, 19-inch Enkei wheels. Also upgraded in the Skyline Nismo are the brakes. The anti-lock system has been recalibrated, and the brake pads use a friction material with enhanced fade-resistance properties.

As for the exterior, the Skyline Nismo features a unique set of front and rear bumpers, along with side sill covers with distinctive red accents. Nissan says those exterior changes aren’t just for cosmetic purposes. The new bumpers were designed with aerodynamics in mind, says the company. The cross section of the grille was also redesigned to improve airflow into the radiator and oil cooler.

Inside, the car gets a whole heap of Nismo goodies. Drivers are greeted by a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a red center mark, a 280kph speedometer, and a red-ringed tachometer sporting a Nismo logo. Meanwhile, the seats are from Recaro and, yes, get gets more red highlights and suede trim as part of the Nismo look.

Unfortunately, the Skyline Nismo is a JDM-exclusive model. Also, Nissan is only making 1,000 units of this model and just 100 Skyline Nismo Limited models. Prices, you ask? It ranges from ¥7,880,400 to ¥8,470,000 (approx. P3,100,000 to P3,325,000) for the standard model, while the Nismo Limited starts at ¥9,479,800 (P 3,721,453).

