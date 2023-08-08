This is the latest generation of Japan’s best-selling Honda N-Box

The second-generation Honda N-Box arrived back in 2017 and went on to win numerous bestseller gongs in Japan. And not just for kei cars either—the previous N-Box was actually the best-selling car overall in Honda’s home market on more than one occasion.

So, this third-generation model is rather a big deal, and we’re pleased to see that the N-Box is as cute as ever. Still lives up to the name, too, doesn’t it? That squared-off shape provides maximum practicality in a small footprint.

The new N-Box does get a redesigned face, and there are still standard N-Box or sportier-looking N-Box custom trims. The latter can even be had with 14- or 15-inch alloy wheels.

The engines are still 658cc three-cylinder units, and there’s also the option of a turbo version for extra boxy boost. Kei cars are capped at 63hp, though, so the 0-100kph sprint will probably feel more like a brisk walk.

The interior uses more straight lines for a clean look. Honda says “the focus was on ease of use and comfort for everyone.” There are a couple of screens, too, including a seven-inch TFT unit as the dial display and a nine-inch touchscreen mounted in the middle of the dash. We’re told the front seats are designed to feel like a sofa, and there’s a lovely-looking cloth trim option that we wish more cars over here were equipped with.

Surely kei cars could be the answer to our congested roads? Do we really need them in the Philippines?

More photos of the Honda N-Box 2024:

