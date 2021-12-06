Nissan and Nismo have turned the all-new Z into a beastly race car

It appears Nissan together with its motorsports and performance arm Nismo have been doing a lot of work on the all-new Z sports car. The Japanese carmaker has now unveiled the new Nissan Z GT500, a beastly racer that will compete in the Super GT series beginning 2022.

Super GT is Japan’s premier touring-car series wherein heavily modified production cars compete. In the case of this Z race car, it has been given a widebody kit and a lower stance. It sports a host of aerodynamic upgrades including new front and rear diffusers, side skirts, and that massive wing out back.

As for what’s under the hood, the Nissan Z GT500 will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged in-line-four engine following the Super GT’s GT500 class regulations.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

“The Nissan Z GT500 symbolizes Nissan’s spirit of taking on challenges and bringing excitement to life,” said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta. “Through our racing efforts we continue to innovate our cars and we race to win with the same daring we have displayed so many times over the years.”

“We are entering the 2022 Super GT series with our all-new Nissan Z GT500 car and our huge passion for motorsports,” said Nismo president and CEO Takao Katagiri. “We hope that our fans will continue to passionately support the Nissan and Nismo motorsport teams.”

If you want to see more of this race car, you can watch the big reveal and check out more photos below.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Nissan

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.