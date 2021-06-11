Mark your calendars: The new Nissan Z will be launched on August 17

Nissan is finally launching the next-generation Z in its full production form. We know a lot of you have been waiting a while for this one, folks.

Details are very, very scarce at the moment, as Nissan has yet to reveal any further details whatsoever. What the Japanese carmaker has confirmed is that the launch is happening on August 17, 2021. It’s not much, but it’s more than enough to get us excited. Look:

We already have a good idea of what the car will look like, anyway, since Nissan has already shown us the Z Proto. Granted, there might be further changes that have been made since—it’s been almost a year—but we reckon they won’t be anything too drastic.

Also, we already know that the next-generation Z will come with a turbocharged V6 engine and, more important, a manual gearbox.

PHOTO BY Nissan

There’s still a little over a month before the new Z officially breaks cover. Are you stoked for this one, too?

