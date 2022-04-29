Welcome to a day in the life of a pickup truck being tested

Volkswagen is bringing back the Amarok with more than a little helping hand from Ford, and now that the Blue Oval has unveiled both the standard Ranger and the twin-turbo V6 Raptor, it’s almost time for VW to pull the wraps off its attempt.

Almost, but not quite yet. For now, we’re limited to pictures of these camouflaged examples out testing across Europe. However, VW has confirmed that when it finally launches, the new Amarok will get five different engine and gearbox combinations, including one gasoline and four different diesels (one of which will be a V6).

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

The engines will be between 2.0 and 3.0 liters in size, and there’ll be a rear-wheel-drive version as well as the more common all-wheel-drive setup.

Compared with the previous-generation Amarok, this Ranger-based pickup (remember, Ford has split with Mazda and the latest BT-50 now shares platforms with the Isuzu D-Max) will be 100mm longer and will have a 175mm longer wheelbase. Payload will increase to 1.2 tons, and towing capacity will be 3.5 tons. There’ll also be a ‘significantly greater fording depth’ and smaller overhangs for better off-roading ability.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

