This is the Mercedes-AMG G63 transformed into an overlanding pickup

Sensibly, American tuner Pit26 has kept the “powerful AMG performance intact” for its latest bespoke truck, which means there’s no additional hike over the not-at-all regular G63’s 577hp 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8.

That might just be the only sensible thing about this wild, $385,000+ (over P21.4 million) build. It’s another entry in Pit26’s growing portfolio of modified G63s (by our count, now two), which takes Merc’s bonkers off-roader and transforms it into a pickup.

The standard car is chopped in half behind the rear seats, and gets a 20-inch chassis extension to which Pit26 adds a pickup bed. It also adds portal axles to lift the ride height by 150mm, fancy Bilstein coilovers, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in Toyo off-road tires hiding inside newer, wider arches.

For this application, the running boards have been replaced, and the front bumper and skid plates have been modified “for safely traversing any overlanding terrain.” The rear bumper can swing out, and of course there’s now a winch in case the truck gets stuck. The client for this particular build has also requested a roof rack and a load of spotlights which fit quite seamlessly onto the G’s boxy flanks.

There’s a dual bike rack setup in the back able to store tools including shovels, axes and chainsaws, as well as a custom roof rack adapter that’ll accommodate a mini-tent.

“This is a true luxury SUV that has been carefully engineered to perform just as flawlessly on an advanced off-road trail as it is cruising city traffic,” said Pit26 founder Sammi Shaaya.

As mentioned, each Pit26 G63 truck build starts at $385,000, which means it’s one of these or, say, perhaps something a bit more ‘sensible’ like a Ferrari Purosangue or Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

More photos of Pit26’s Mercedes-AMG G63 pickup:

