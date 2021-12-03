The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic is the perfect ride for adventurers who care about the planet

Taking on the great outdoors on four wheels is fun and all, but there is a wee bit of irony in enjoying all that nature while operating a gas-guzzling truck or SUV. It’s definitely something to think about.

If the off-road adventurer in you is suddenly becoming conscious about your pastime’s impact on the environment, perhaps it’s time to swap that full-sized whatever with a V6 in favor of something smaller—maybe even something electric?

PHOTO BY Polaris

Continue reading below ↓

The Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic is a vehicle that provides both of these qualities. It’s an off-road utility terrain vehicle (UTV), so its footprint is considerably smaller than that of a regular 4x4, and it runs on a lithium-ion battery as well.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Units come with an electric motor that does 110hp and up to 190Nm of instantaneous torque. The base model packs a 14.9kWh battery with a maximum range of 72km, while the top-spec Ultimate variant can run for 129km using its 29.8kWh battery.

Standard across the lineup are 14-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, LED headlights, a full-body skid plate, and a bumper featuring an integrated winch and plow mounts. Three drive modes are also available: Eco+, Standard, and Sport. Exclusive to Ultimate units, though, are a faster 6kW onboard charger and a nice seven-inch display.

Prices for this thing start at $24,999 (around P1.26 million). Yes, for that price you can get a more capable off-road companion that feeds on regular fuel instead. But hey, if you’re beginning to feel a bit for the environment, maybe spending a slight premium to keep your conscience clean might be worth it.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Polaris

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.