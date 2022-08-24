Car News

The one-off ‘Cars’-inspired Porsche 911 Sally Special just fetched P201-M at an auction

Proceeds from the sale will go to various children’s charities
by Craig Jamieson | 3 hours ago
Porsche 911 Sally Special Edition
PHOTO: Porsche
A while back, we tried to tell you that Porsche had built a one-off 911 GTS as an homage to Sally Carrera from Cars. Instead, we digressed into musings over parenthood and sitting through enough matinees of lesser Pixar films (looking at you, Cars 2) to qualify as psychological torture.

But we can now return to the land of factual information and disclose that the one-off Porsche 911 Sally Special has sold for $3.6 million, or just a notch over P201.8 million, when it was auctioned off for charity at Monterey Car Week. That’s a staggering sum of money, but keep in mind that the Sally Special is a one-off Porsche.

Porsche 911 Sally Special Edition

As the entirety of that sale price will go to various children’s charities, the high bidder can likely revel in a few extra warm fuzzies for their money. And, crucially, 3,600,000 reasons to never have to sit through Cars 2 again.

Porsche 911 Sally Special Edition

PHOTO: Porsche

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

