Is the 2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT the most desirable performance SUV in PH?

Porsche’s days of offering purely low-slung sports cars came to an end when it introduced its first-ever SUV, the Cayenne, back in 2002. Now, 20 years on, the model has solidified itself as one of the brand’s most consistent sellers—and arguably its most practical performance offering available.

You needn’t look further than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT for proof. The latest iteration of the carmaker’s high-riding performance SUV continues to combine signature Porsche performance with practical sensibilities. And oh, it’s now available in the Philippine market.

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

Under the vehicle’s hood is a beast of a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine that produces 640hp and 850Nm of torque. This propels the SUV from 0-100kph in a mere 3.3sec, and up to a top speed of 300kph. Shifting duties are managed by an eight-speed Triptonic S transmission.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Those figures are more than just numbers on a spec sheet, too. The Cayenne Turbo GT previously took its talents to the Nurburgring, where it lapped the 20.8km Green Hell in just 7min 38.9 sec. That’s the fastest lap time ever recorded on the track by a production SUV.

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, what’s Porsche performance without Porsche style? The 2023 Cayenne remains one of the best-looking SUVs in its class by retaining the original shapely silhouette while at the same time conveying a sense of speed through purposeful design cues.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Look: Road marking repainted after it goes viral as no-contact apprehension trap

Report: The MMDA is ditching countdown timers in favor of an adaptive stoplight system

The Turbo GT features larger air intakes on its sides, a carbon roof and spoiler specific to the variant, and arch extensions that house 22-inch GT design wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. Look closely and you’ll also find Porsche ceramic brakes hiding underneath. There’s an extended rear lip that increases downforce by up to 40kg, and the rear diffuser is made of carbon as well.

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, you’re greeted by adaptive sports seats with 18-way adjustment and a multifunction Porsche sports steering wheel. The vehicle’s cabin is available with popping red fabric and trim, or the usual stealthy affair. Either way, the treatments you’ll find within are top-notch. Its Porsche Communication Management infotainment setup is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You can inquire with PGA Cars, the German brand’s official local distributor, if you wish to order a unit. Is this something you’ve considered making part of your dream garage?

More photos of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2023:

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Drei Laurel

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.