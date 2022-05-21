Porsche is planning a one-make race series with this all-electric 718 Cayman

Porsche has created the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance to further test the components of the bonkers 1,073hp Mission R concept, with the hope of one day creating an all-electric one-make race series.

PHOTO BY Porsche

The GT4 ePerformance uses the chassis of the current 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, but Porsche has designed some custom bodywork using natural fiber composite materials and recycled carbon fibers. The ePerformance is 14cm wider than the GT4 Clubsport, too, with the full 900V, 80kWh battery and 1,073hp twin electric-motor setup from the Mission R plugged in. In total, there are 6,000 parts designed from scratch, apparently. That’s some effort.

Looks like Porsche really wants this to be the car that launches its one-make electric race series. “We’re very excited about the response [to the GT4 ePerformance] because a one-make cup with electric racing cars would be an important addition to our existing customer racing program,” said Matthias Scholz, Porsche’s boss of GT racing cars.

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Porsche also says that, in terms of lap times and top speed, the all-wheel-drive ePerformance is already equivalent to the 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup. Thanks to its direct oil cooling of the motors and battery, it can also run in race spec with 603hp for 30 minutes—the same as a Carrera Cup race. Impressive.

What do we think, then? Excited to see where Porsche can take the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance? And does this bode well for the next-gen electric Porsche Cayman?

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

