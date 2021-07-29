Should this Porsche minivan concept make it to production?

Lamborghini has the Urus. Aston Martin has the DBX. Ferrari reportedly has an SUV in the works. How will Porsche truly stand out in the super-SUV battle, then? Will newer and even better Macans or Cayennes do the trick?

If it were up to us, Porsche should just leave that segment as it is for now and shift its focus to another equally ludicrous part of the market: super minivans. There’s probably no such thing, but if the folks in Stuttgart were to build this thing, then we reckon there will be.

The ludicrous minivan in discussion is the white capsule thingy you see above. This is Porsche’s study called the Renndienst, a six-seat van that’s said to resemble the factory racing team’s old Volkswagen racing service van. Porsche calls the exterior “futuristic and edgeless” with a modular travel cabin inside.

It’s futuristic, alright, but the real highlight here is this cabin Porsche keeps talking about. You see, this sublime interior just might be what future Porsche interiors look like. Have a gander:

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We thought about how we could still give a distinctly Porsche flair to a passenger compartment that is so far removed from the classic sports car interior. And how autonomous driving could be designed,” said Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer. “When I want to drive, I have more cockpit feeling than in any other car. And when I don’t, the driver’s seat can be rotated 180 degrees—with one swivel, it turns to face the other passengers. We worked on materializing these basic ideas for about a year.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Porsche

The Renndienst’s “family-friendly interior” also features bucket passenger seats behind the driver, both of which have their respective dashboard screens up front. The driver gets to enjoy a central seating position for a better view, but the headrests of the bucket passenger seats at the back have been installed in a floating position to ensure the one behind the wheel always gets a clear view.

Continue reading below ↓

You’ll also find asymmetrical side windows out back, where one side is closed to give passengers a retreat while the other has a large window bank that provides an unobstructed view outside. A bench seat then completes the interior.

PHOTO BY Porsche

“Seen from the outside, a Porsche is a sculpture, a work of art. The interior adds another dimension. Cars with an unsatisfactory interior do not survive for long, because no emotional connection can be built with them,” said Porsche interior design chief Markus Auerbach. “The balance between analog and digital control panels is shifting. Nevertheless, haptic buttons in the vehicle cockpit are perfect because you don’t have to take your eyes off the road. However, if one day, as the driver, I have much less to do, that may change, too. But we cannot solve everything through optics, because otherwise, we lack dimensions.”

Continue reading below ↓

Porsche didn’t explicitly say so, but we’re willing to bet that this concept won’t ever make it into production. Or if it does, that it’ll look very different from how it is now. If we were the ones calling the shots, though, we’d say Porsche just might want to give it a try. One can dream, right?

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.