For its 60th birthday, the Renault 4 has been turned into a flying car

Weren’t expecting this, were we? Renault’s year-long celebration of the mighty 4’s 60th birthday has culminated in this. It is, and there’s no other way to describe it, a flying Renault 4.

“The vehicle, entirely made of carbon fiber, maintains the same lines and contained mass of the original 4L,” we’re told, “yet presents new dynamic capabilities.”

You don’t say. But while the lines may be the same, we’re promised that “rigidity has been completely revised.” The reason? “To include new concepts such as thrust or lift, which required hours of calculations and tests.”

Dubbed the Renault AIR4, it’s been produced with the help of The Arsenale. Key stats and figures are ones that take us into unchartered territory; 22,000mAh lithium-polymer batteries generate a total power of around 90,000mAh. Each of its four propellers provides 95kg of thrust, for a 380kg total.

Its maximum take-off speed is 14 meters per second, but limited to 4m/s ‘for safety reasons,’ with a top speed of 26m/s in the air (at a maximum height of 700 meters) before a 3m/s landing speed. Its peak inclination angle is 70 degrees.

Not quite got your head around that? Join us in the very bewildered club. “After a year-long celebration, we wanted to create something unconventional to close up the 60th anniversary of 4L,” says Renault marketing boss Arnaud Belloni. “This collaboration with The Arsenale was a natural fit. The flying show car AIR4 is something unseen so far, and a wink to how this icon could look like in another 60 years.”

And what a wink it is. But we don’t have to wait 60 years for a new Renault 4—a more ground-biased version is on its way soon, reborn as an electric car. With a set of figures hopefully easier to inject into our heads.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

