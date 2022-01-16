The Ringbrothers have done it again with this Dodge Charger restomod

If you’re a regular on these pages, you’ll know that here at Top Gear, we’re big fans of the work Ringbrothers is doing in the restomod muscle-car scene. Just have a look at this 1969 Camaro and Mustang Mach 1, both SEMA builds a few years ago, for context.

And then we come to its latest build:

This is a 1969 Dodge Charger built for New Zealand-based racer and four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy. The Charger was treated to a complete rebuild, with the work starting in New Zealand before the shell was shipped to Ringbrothers in Wisconsin.

Once there, it was fitted with a Hellcat crate engine that Ringbrothers says is putting out an “impressive yet streetable” 707hp. That’s connected to a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox and a Flowmaster exhaust that exits just behind the rear wheels.

Those wheels are custom HRE units, and there’s also a carbon-fiber driveshaft, adjustable shocks, and Baer six-piston brakes in the build.

Stunning, right?

