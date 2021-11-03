This is what a Shelby-tuned Mustang Mach-E might look like

We’re pretty sold on the Ford Mustang Mach-E so far. It may not fit the usual ’Stang conventions, but it’s as appealing—and affordable—as family-sized electric SUVs get.

But could a Shelby version also give it the credibility to draw in the muscle car obsessives? There’s already been suggestion one will come, and perhaps this is how it’ll look.

The Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept is among the bunch of showy concepts Ford is taking to the SEMA show in Las Vegas. On the surface, we have a graphene-infused carbon-fiber body kit, which improves aerodynamics as well as appearance, at least according to Ford’s own eyes. We’re also pretty sold. Apparently, that huge vent in the bonnet does serve an aero purpose while the wheel arch extensions are a nice touch, too.

Happily, there’s work beneath it all to justify the gauche stripes: at the end of Shelby-tuned MagneRide dampers and composite carbon springs are a set of new one-piece forged Monoblock wheels wrapped in racy Michelin EV tires. There’s a pair of Recaros tucked inside a car Ford says “is a look of what could come from the legendary performance brand.” There's no word on power output, mind.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Not sold on this direction for modified Mach-Es? Well, not to worry, because Ford’s made a couple more. The Tjin Edition Mach-E California Route One sticks an electric bike on the back and powers it with roof-mounted solar panels while sticking custom airlift Hoppo’s Suspension, extra-large brakes, and wild 22-inch Vossen wheels beneath a searing orange paint job.

Continue reading below ↓

Then there’s the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Mustang Mach-E GT AWD. Car names get no longer and little worthier. And little faster too, hopefully; a bunch of mild dynamic mods are intended to whisk the 480hp Mach-E GT to 322kph at the 2022 Bonneville Speed Week before the car’s auctioned off for a good cause.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.