This slammed Suzuki Jimmy is one of the most absurd SUVs you’ll come across

We mean that in a good way
by Drei Laurel | 5 hours ago
Image of the Suzuki Jimny
PHOTO: ESB
Suzuki
Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimmy is a vehicle that’s nearly impossible to hate. We have a feeling, though, that what tuning outfit ESB has done over in Japan may not appeal to everyone’s taste.

This is a slammed Suzuki Jimmy. And yes, it’s as absurd as it sounds—but this doesn’t mean we don’t like it. In fact, we love it.

If we had to sum up this vehicle’s appearance, it looks like Mario stomped on the poor thing’s roof on his way out of the level. Naturally, the little guy doesn’t look too happy about it.

Image of the Suzuki Jimny

On a more serious note, we’re certain these images will serve as an inspiration for countless aftermarket nuts reading this. The suspension changes will set you back a cool ¥150,000 (around P62,000). Of course, the body kit and other aesthetic alterations will cost you even more.

Alternatively, ESB can also lift your Jimmy for you. It’s a more proper look for the SUV, especially seen here together with a set of off-road tires and fender extensions. Those clean, white aftermarket wheels look pretty neat as well.

Image of the Suzuki Jimny

So, are you going with the raised ride or the slammed look here? Frankly, we don’t think you can go wrong with either appearance. As to which of the two builds is more practical, though? It’s no secret.

ESB Suzuki Jimny

Image of the Suzuki Jimny

Image of the Suzuki Jimny

Image of the Suzuki Jimny

Image of the Suzuki Jimny

Image of the Suzuki Jimny

PHOTO: ESB

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

