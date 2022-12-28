This slammed Suzuki Jimmy is one of the most absurd SUVs you’ll come across

The Suzuki Jimmy is a vehicle that’s nearly impossible to hate. We have a feeling, though, that what tuning outfit ESB has done over in Japan may not appeal to everyone’s taste.

This is a slammed Suzuki Jimmy. And yes, it’s as absurd as it sounds—but this doesn’t mean we don’t like it. In fact, we love it.

If we had to sum up this vehicle’s appearance, it looks like Mario stomped on the poor thing’s roof on his way out of the level. Naturally, the little guy doesn’t look too happy about it.

PHOTO BY ESB

On a more serious note, we’re certain these images will serve as an inspiration for countless aftermarket nuts reading this. The suspension changes will set you back a cool ¥150,000 (around P62,000). Of course, the body kit and other aesthetic alterations will cost you even more.

Alternatively, ESB can also lift your Jimmy for you. It’s a more proper look for the SUV, especially seen here together with a set of off-road tires and fender extensions. Those clean, white aftermarket wheels look pretty neat as well.

PHOTO BY ESB

So, are you going with the raised ride or the slammed look here? Frankly, we don’t think you can go wrong with either appearance. As to which of the two builds is more practical, though? It’s no secret.

ESB Suzuki Jimny

PHOTO BY ESB

PHOTO BY ESB

PHOTO BY ESB

PHOTO BY ESB

PHOTO BY ESB