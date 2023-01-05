Sony and Honda’s car brand is now called AFEELA

Sony Honda Mobility. The idea’s there, but clearly, a moniker that long has no shot of fitting being condensed into a car badge. Not surprisingly, the two companies have condensed their mobility partnership into a new name: AFEELA.

What’s it mean? Well, the answer is pretty straightforward. Sony Honda Mobility says the AFEELA represents ‘feel,’ which is “at the center of the mobility experience.”

Chances are some of you might find that mental gymnastics are in order to get down with the reasoning. We think we can all agree, though, that the prototype the brand revealed does show promise.

The yet-to-be-named prototype will serve as the foundation of a future production model. It flaunts a futuristic design that boasts clean surfaces and minimalist design cues all around—just standard car of the future stuff.

The company explains that the cabin is based on the idea of a “soft cocoon” that wraps around the vehicle’s passengers. There’s a massive display that spans the entire length of the dashboard, as well as a simple control wheel located on the center console. It also features a steering yoke instead of a traditional wheel—a quality we reckon some will have mixed feelings about.

Other details? It will feature autonomous capabilities, will come equipped with a total of 45 cameras, and will come with an entertainment setup developed in partnership with Epic Games.

Sony Honda Mobility says that pre-orders for the production version are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2025, with sales commencing at the end of the same year. So, what do you reckon will come first? This car or the PlayStation 6?