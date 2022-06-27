This is what a Philippine-made military vehicle looks like

We’ve already seen what a Philippine-made supercar might potentially look like thanks to Aurelio. Local cyberpunk motorcycles? Lycan is working on a couple you might one day be interested in buying, too. Now, we’ve also been treated to a look at a homegrown military vehicle.

This cool-looking truck is called the Squad Vehicle Charlie. It’s made by Malabon-based vehicle company Anos Research Manufacturing (ARM) and was recently shown off to Philippine military officials, including Defense secretary Delfin Lorenza, in Camp Aguinaldo.

Frankly, people may have been excited with just a render—but this is an actual working military truck in the metal. It looks every bit the part of a combat-ready ride, featuring an aggressive design with an angry face and a very utilitarian overall vibe.

PHOTO BY Anos Research Manufacturing

The light infantry squad vehicle weighs around 2,800kg, has a ground clearance of 235mm, and can be powered by a 2.8-liter to 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine with up to 187hp and 450Nm of torque. Shifting is handled by a six-speed manual transmission, and the engine’s output is sent to all four wheels.

That bed at the back doesn’t necessarily need to be used for carrying personnel. Place a water tank back there, and the vehicle can serve as a do-it-all firetruck. The company also says the vehicle has provisions for things like a communication antenna or a gun turret, or even a mobile rocket launcher. It also has a modular design with a detachable roof and doors.

You can check out a digital walk-around of the unit here. How would you feel about something homegrown like this being used in the military?

New Philippine military vehicle:

