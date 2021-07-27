SsangYong gives us a glimpse of what its future cars will look like

Yes, this is a SsangYong, not another brand you might be thinking of. The Korean carmaker—owned by Indian engineering behemoth Mahindra & Mahindra—has released these new sketches of its upcoming next-generation SUV. Remember, SsangYong.

The new SUV has been codenamed ‘X200,’ and is apparently based on the company’s new philosophy which reads ‘powered by toughness.’ There’s more than a hint of a famous American off-road brand about its aesthetic, that’s for sure.

Details of its powertrains are scant, though SsangYong does mention this car—and the J100 model it announced earlier this year—will both use “eco-friendly powertrains, thereby responding to the biggest trend in the automotive industry.” Think electrified, then.

PHOTO BY SsangYong

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We have reinterpreted our future design vision and product philosophy by drawing heavily on our unique heritage,” explains SsangYong design chief Lee Kang. “With the forthcoming J100 and X200 models, we have drawn a line in the sand in terms of design, and everything from this point forward will follow this new brand design direction.”

It’s certainly a bold, renegade new look for the Korean carmaker.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.