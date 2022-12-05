Would you buy a Subaru Crosstrek without AWD?

Well, the specs of the all-new Subaru Crosstrek (previously known as the XV in some regions) are out in the open—and we reckon some loyalists aren’t going to be too pleased with what they see.

This is because the Japanese car manufacturer has announced that the model will now be available driven by two wheels instead of all four. All units, though, will come propelled by the brand’s e-Boxer powertrain that features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline that churns out 143hp and 188Nm of torque and an electric motor with 13hp and 65Nm. Shifting, by the way, is managed by a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT).

PHOTO BY Subaru

Frankly, though, we don’t see much of a reason to opt for the FWD offerings. At just ¥165,000 (just over P68,000) more expensive, the price difference isn’t too big. This observation applies to both the Crosstrek’s Touring and Limited variants. Also worth noting is that the FWD version has less than a 1km/L advantage when it comes to fuel economy.

Thankfully, the rugged new look appears to be shared across the entire range and Subaru continues to improve upon its offerings’ cabin quality. Crosstrek units run on either 17- or 18-inch aluminum wheels (the former of which is available with a darker finish), and a massive 11.6-inch central touchscreen infotainment system is available.

PHOTO BY Subaru

So, yeah. Given the option, we think you go for the AWD all the way. Speaking of options, there’s still no indication of what exactly will make it here to the local market (if ever). Would you consider the FWD Crosstrek if made available in the Philippines?

