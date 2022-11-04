This is your first official look at the all-new Subaru Impreza

We know the Philippines is essentially crossover and SUV country now, but we’ll always have a soft spot for more niche offerings like the Subaru Impreza.

To be honest, we were pretty sad to see the model discontinued locally—even if the name has somewhat strayed from its performance-oriented lineage. Soon, though, Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP)—Subaru’s official local distributor—may have an opportunity to revive the model locally.

The Japanese car manufacturer has just given the world its first official look at the next-generation Impreza. Granted, it’s not much and is about as mysterious as teaser images come—but it should still be enough to whet some fans’ appetites we think.

So, what do we see here? Not much if we’re being honest—but we do get a look at a sleek roofline that slopes slightly downwards toward the rear, as well as a relatively compact front-end. And that’s about it unless you count that peek at the vehicle’s sidemirror as something worth noticing.

Anyway, the all-new Subaru Impreza will make its global debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show later this month. Would you like MIP to consider bringing this thing in?

