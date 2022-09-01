It looks like the all-new Subaru XV will be unveiled on September 15

It’s hard to believe that the current-generation Subaru XV has been around for five years already. Man, we can still remember shooting this crossover for our magazine cover just like it was yesterday.

Now, Subaru has just released a teaser trailer for the next-generation version of the XV. Well, or appears to have teased. Because the Japanese carmaker has yet to reveal exactly what model it’s teasing on its official website, opting to refer to the release as “Subaru new SUV” instead.

If previous spy shots and leaks are anything to go by, though, then this does appear to be the all-new Subaru XV. The resemblance is there, and the brand has been sticking to a five-year release cycle as of late.

Impressions so far? Not much, if we’re being honest. Subaru hasn’t exactly revealed enough of the vehicle to have any—save perhaps for some rather sleek-looking headlights. You can check out the full 15-second teaser video at the bottom of this article.

The all-new Subaru XV will be revealed in full on September 15, 2022. Let us know your expectations for this next-generation crossover in the comments section.

Teaser of the Subaru XV 2023:

