This might be the last time we’ll be calling the Subaru XV, the ‘XV’

Are you a fan of the Subaru XV? Well, say goodbye—to the name at least.

The all-new Subaru XV has been revealed, and this might be the last story where we refer to the crossover by those two letters. The Japanese carmaker says it’s now sticking with ‘Crosstrek’ as the official global model name.

So yeah, say hello to the all-new Subaru Crosstrek. It runs on a new 2.0-liter e-Boxer setup—the details of which have yet to be made known—and features an even edgier exterior designed compared to its predecessor.

The aggressive face now features sharper swept-back headlights, bolder grille elements, and much more macho foglight surrounds that eat a considerable chunk of the vehicle’s front end. Down low, the model runs on sweet-looking 18-inch wheels.

You’ll notice that the sides of the crossover are relatively clean, save for rugged black plastic cladding on the fenders and a strong character line by the lower end. The rear, meanwhile, gets busy-looking C-shaped taillights with black accents and substantial bits of black elements on the bumper to match the face’s foglight surrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO revokes licenses of fake HPG, SUV driver in viral convoy

Routes, stops, schedules: Full guide to Quezon City’s Libreng Sakay bus service

Inside, parts of the dashboard and center console have been raised “to express a sense of envelopment.” Genuine leather seats with silver stitching are an option, too. You’ll also find a massive 11.6-inch central touchscreen. Subaru also claims that the all-new Crosstrek should be quieter thanks to the use of adhesives with better dampening qualities.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In terms of safety, the 2023 Crosstrek gets the company’s new-generation EyeSight technology that uses a wide-angle monocular camera and a stereo camera with an improved viewing angle, providing a wider and further range. A 360-degree camera is also available.

The all-new Subaru XV—sorry, we mean Subaru Crosstrek—is expected to hit the Japanese market in 2023. Expect more details regarding the model’s performance to surface as we move close to an official launch.

Subaru XV, Crosstrek 2023

PHOTO BY Subaru

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.