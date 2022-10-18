Subaru XV gets premium cabin feel with entry of Leather-Suede Deluxe variant

Looking for a more upscale cabin vibe to go with your brand-new Subaru XV? Then you’ll be pleased to know that Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP), the carmaker’s official local distributor, now offers a variant that provides exactly that.

MIP has announced that the new Subaru XV 2.0i-S Leather-Suede Deluxe is now available in the local market. As the name implies, this option gives certain parts of the crossover’s interior a more premium treatment.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

The seats here, in particular, are a noticeable step up compared to standard units of the XV. They’re covered in a leather and suede combination and come in a stealthy black and silver finish. The choice of color really works nicely with the interior’s orange contrast stitching.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

No other alterations or upgrades are mentioned by MIP. The Subaru XV 2.0i-S Leather-Suede Deluxe still runs on a familiar 2.0-liter gasoline boxer engine capable of up to 154hp and 196Nm of torque. Shifting is managed by a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT).

You can reach out to MIP or drop by your nearest Subaru dealership for more information on this variant. So, are you digging the XV’s updated interior vibe? Let us know in the comments.

