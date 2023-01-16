Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid gets manual option, starts at P954k in PH

The local seven-seat MPV segment is finally cleaning up its act, and leading the way is the Suzuki Ertiga.

Suzuki Philippines has just launched the Ertiga Hybrid locally, making it the first MPV nameplate in the country to come available with a hybrid powertrain.

At the heart of this offering powertrain that combines a traditional 1.5-liter gasoline engine that does 103hp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm with a 12V lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator (ISG). It can be mated to either a manual or an automatic transmission.

Walkaround: 2023 Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

The latter two features are supposedly key to the Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid’s improved fuel efficiency. The battery supplies power to both the MPV’s electrical components and the ISG. The ISG then in turn serves as a replacement alternator, charging the battery. It also serves as an electric motor that assists the combustion engine during standing starts and acceleration and provides the setup with an auto-stop function.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

While the overall aesthetic of the vehicle is similar to the non-hybrid version, there are a few subtle alterations. The front grille is new, and a chrome accent has been added to the tailgate.

Inside, you’ll be greeted by a new 4.2-inch multi-information display and a redesigned instrument cluster. Cruise control and a new electronic stability program that helps maintain traction on slippery surfaces have also been added to this MPV’s feature set.

Now, for the price. The 2023 Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid will set you back a cool P954,000 for the base manual variant and P1,153,000 for the top-of-the-line trim. You can check out the full price list below. Do you think that its improved fuel economy warrants the more premium cost? Let us know in the comments.

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid 2023 prices

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid GLX AT – P1,153,000

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid GL AT – P1,103,000

Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid GL MT– P1,068,000

