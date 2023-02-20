The 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara has landed in Southeast Asia

No Suzuki Vitara? No problem—at least if the Japanese car manufacturer ever decides to bring the Grand Vitara over to our shores.

By the way, the chances of that happening have just shot up. We say this because the crossover has just been launched over in Indonesia equipped with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Only two variants are available so far: The base GL and top-of-the-line GLX. The only worthwhile difference between the two is some extra leather, rear USB ports, and ambient lighting in the latter.

Powering the 2023 Suzuki Vitara in Indonesia is a combination of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, an integrated starter generator, and a lithium-ion battery. The setup’s maximum output is listed at 102hp and 137Nm of torque, with shifting handled by a six-speed automatic transmission.

Other performance details worth noting? Paddle shifters and cruise control come as standard in all units. The same goes for disc brake handling stopping duties for all four wheels, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, hill hold control, six SRS airbags, and parking sensors.

In terms of size, the vehicle measures 4,345mm in length, 1,795mm in width, and 1,645mm in height with 210mm of ground clearance. All units also ride on 17-inch alloys.

Suzuki Philippines still has a noticeable hole in its lineup following the departure of the Vitara last year. Do you think its Grand cousin will make a good enough replacement? We’d love to know your take on this in the comments section.

