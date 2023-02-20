2023 Suzuki S-Presso hits Indonesian market with new engine, more features

Last year, we reported that India had refreshed the Suzuki S-Presso mini SUV and equipped it with a new 1.0-liter gasoline engine and additional features. Now, it appears these upgrades are trickling down to Southeast Asia, too.

The 2023 Suzuki S-Presso has just recently been launched in Indonesia featuring, again, a new 1.0-liter engine and a handful of other improvements.

First, the powertrain. The new 1.0-liter gasoline engine puts up 66hp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. Buyers have a choice between a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed auto gear shift (AGS).

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Like their counterparts in India, units in Indonesia now also come with a start-stop feature for improved fuel efficiency. An electronic stability program (ESP) is now also part of the safety feature list, which should improve traction on slippery road surfaces.

Other changes? There’s a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, steering wheel controls, hill hold control (for AGS units only), and electric side mirror adjustment.

Frankly, this is a pretty sizable refresh when it comes to performance and convenience. So, when do you think our market will get these changes?

