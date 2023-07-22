This twin-turbo Gunther Werks 993 restomod is the car Barbie deserves

If you’re a regular visitor to these pages, you may be aware of Gunther Werks. You may not be aware that the Californian restomodder has been working on a brilliantly bonkers twin-turbo version of its 993-gen Porsche 911.

We first brought you details of this ‘Project Tornado’ (great name) in September last year, but Gunther Werks made its first ever appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last week and noted that “significant progress has been made since the car's unveiling”..

So instead of the previously quoted 700hp, the air-cooled, twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six now makes over 750hp and 758Nm of torque. Yikes.

And just check out the spec of this one. Just 75 examples of the turbo restomod will be built, and this is the first right-hand drive car to be completed for the UK. Certainly brave, isn’t it?

That’s bespoke ‘three-stage pearlescent pink ultra-fine metallic paint’ that you’re looking at there, along with racing stripes that expose the new carbon fiber bodywork.

The ferocious Rothsport Racing built engine is paired to a Getrag six-speed manual gearbox and all of the power is sent to the rear wheels. There’s a wider front track too, as well as Brembo brakes, 18-inch forged wheels and active suspension with uprated anti-roll bars and a hydraulic nose lift.

Inside you get Gunther Werks’ own steering wheel and a redesigned center console that incorporates a wireless charging pad. There are carbon fiber bucket seats too, plus lots of Alcantara and some lovely pink stitching.

Forget the pink Corvette—this is the car that Margot Robbie should have driven in the Barbie movie.

