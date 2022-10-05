Will the PH Toyota Corolla Altis get the same updates as the JDM version?

The twelfth-generation Toyota Corolla has been around for quite some time now. It made its global debut in 2018, making it ripe for a facelift. Well, it seems Toyota thinks so too, which is why Japan’s largest automaker has given their most recognizable car a nip and tuck for the 2023 model year.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Now, don’t get your hopes up just yet because it applies for the ‘sporty’ face Corolla models. However, we could expect some updates to trickle down to the Altis versions. But first, let’s take a look at the exterior changes for the Japanese model.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota Corolla 2023 exterior changes

You’ll need a magnifying glass to spot the changes made to the body. If you do find it, it’s mainly around the headlights and the trailing edges of the bumpers. There are also new wheel designs to choose from, along with a host of new color choices. Of course, there’s the Japan-only ‘C’ badge on the grille, but the updates are minor at best.

PHOTO BY Toyota



Toyota Corolla 2023 interior changes

Exterior tweaks are minor, but what about the inside? In terms of design, there are no changes, but there are upgrades if we’re talking about digital features. For starters, the 2023 Corolla has a digital instrument cluster now, and that’s something we can expect from the local Altis eventually. What we might not get is the upgraded infotainment touchscreen, the wireless charging system, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota Corolla 2023 engines

As for engines, Toyota didn’t mention any upgrades for horsepower and torque. However, the company says they made improvements to the 1.8-liter hybrid’s powertrain to make it even more efficient. There’s no mention of additional EV-only range, but it’s possible, nonetheless. Toyota also ditched the 1.6-liter engine and put in a new 1.5-liter, Dynamic Force unit that makes about the same power as the older version.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Toyota Corolla 2023 arrival

Given that Japan has rolled out the improvements for the Corolla already, it’s only a matter of time before the Philippines gets some of the updates and upgrades found there. However, a better barometer of the local launch would be the Thailand market. Once Toyota Thailand launches their version of the facelifted Corolla Altis, you can expect it to land here sooner than later.

