The new Toyota Corolla has landed in the US market, and we’re still jealous

When it comes to the list of global releases we’re hurt we didn’t get locally, the western-spec Toyota Corolla is easily one of the top entries. Not only did markets like the US get a hatch version, but the model also got a considerably more handsome look as well.

Frankly, we’re still jealous—even more so now with the release of the refresh.

For 2023, the US-spec Toyota Corolla gets new looks, as well as some performance improvements to the vehicle’s base and hybrid variants.

PHOTO BY Toyota

First, let’s talk about the changes in design. Corolla units get alterations to their front and rear ends in the form of new headlights and taillights. All grades now come with LED daytime running lights, too.

Corolla LE units feature a new rear bumper, while SE and XSE units flaunt new rear diffusers and 18-inch graphite-colored alloy wheels. The Corolla Hatchback now comes equipped with new chrome accents up front, updated rear bumpers, and new wheels as well.

PHOTO BY Toyota

The Japanese carmaker is also expanding the color options available. New to the US Corolla lineup is Underground and Midnight Black Metallic for sedans, and Inferno and Blue Crush Metallic for hatchbacks.

Lower-end LE units now come with a more powerful 2.0-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine capable of up to 169hp. And hybrid variants now come available with all-wheel-drive to complement their 1.9-liter Atkinson-cycle and two-motor powertrain.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Capping this refresh off is the availability of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 in the lineup. This safety package includes advanced features like a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, and lane tracing assist.

Yes, we are still praying for the day we get this in the local market. Are you doing the same?

More photos of the 2023 Toyota Corolla

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

